Former Alabama offensive lineman Dameion George Jr. has announced his next destination.

The Houston, Texas native revealed his commitment to Florida on Monday. George becomes the fifth offensive lineman and the 11th scholarship player to announce his next destination since the end of the season. The 6-foot-6, 333-pound lineman played in two games in 2022, appearing against Utah State and Texas.

This comes after he played 12 games during the 2021 season, including three starts. George started at right tackle against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn.

George was a member of the 2020 recruiting class and was a three-star offensive tackle and was ranked the No. 57 player in the state of Texas.