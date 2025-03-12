Derrion Reid update: Nate Oats on the freshman's status for SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball was without forward Derrion Reid for its final six regular season games. As the Crimson Tide prepares to head to Nashville, Tennessee, for the SEC Tournament, it's hoping to have the talented freshman back in some capacity as it attempts to make a run for the conference tournament title.

"Derrion was able to practice in some limited capacity, but wasn't doing 5-on-5 stuff," Tide coach Nate Oats told reporters Wednesday. "Provided he has another good day tomorrow morning at practice, he hopefully will be clear to play for the week, which will be great. it will give us a little bit more depth if we're fortunate enough to play three games in a row."

Reid last appeared in the Tide’s first matchup against Auburn in February, playing five minutes and recording four points all from the free-throw line. The former McDonald’s All-American is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 over 18 appearances this season.

Alabama earned a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, meaning it won't play its first game until Friday during the quarterfinal round. That allowed Oats to ease his team through practice the early part of the week after Alabama's stunning overtime win over then-No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. The team was given Sunday off, and Oats said Monday and Tuesday's practices went well. Alabama went through a short walkthrough Wednesday before it departed for Nashville.

The extra rest will also be positive for players like Reid and forward Grant Nelson, who has dealt with nagging injuries through the backstretch of Alabama's regular season but was extremely sharp against Auburn, finishing the game with 23 points.

"I think we're as healthy as we can be," Oats said. "Obviously we got a couple guys out for the year, but the guys — Grant would be the one — you know, he kind of missed practice going into Auburn, but if he can play like he did against Auburn, I think looked pretty healthy that game. So, if we can get Grant and Derrion back at full strength and helping us we'll be in great shape to try and win three in a row.

No. 3 seed Alabama will play its quarterfinal matchup of the SEC Tournament at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday inside Bridgestone Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. The Tide is awaiting the winner between No. 6 seed Kentucky and either No. 11 seed Georgia or No. 14 seed Oklahoma. The Bulldogs and Sooners play at 8:30 p.m. CT Wednesday for the right to face the Wildcats on Thursday.