Documentary reveals details on Alabama's transition from Saban to DeBoer

Greg Byrne was hoping to kick the can down the road for as long as Nick Saban would let him. However, since becoming Alabama’s athletic director in 2017, he always knew his biggest job would be to replace the greatest coach college football has ever seen.

As part of the new FOX Nation documentary, "The Tides That Bind: Inside Alabama Football" Byrne revealed his plan for replacing Saban following the head coach’s retirement.

After taking the job at Alabama, Byrne said he began crafting an outline of the steps he’d take whenever Saban decided to step down. On Jan. 10, 2024, that plan came into effect.

Byrne sat in the back of an Alabama team meeting room, still hoping Saban would decide to prolong his career. However, he was also prepared for the alternative — a move set off a stopwatch for him and the rest of the Alabama program.

“I said to Coach Saban, ‘If you start talking about offseason workouts and academics and priorities, then I’m going to disappear out of the back of the room,‘” Byrne said on the latest episode of the documentary. “Nobody knows I was going to be there. But I said, 'If you start doing the retirement speech, that’s when the plan starts going into place.’”

Following a few stumbles and teary-eyed moments, Saban sucked the air out of the room, announcing the end to his legendary career which included six national titles over 17 years at Alabama and seven national championships overall.

“The players are like shocked,” Denzel Devall, a director of player development, said in the documentary. “I think staff members are shocked. Everybody is in disbelief like it’s a dream. When he walks off the stage, that’s when reality hits like, ‘Damn, the GOAT gone.’”

Following a stunned ovation for Saban’s career, Byrne got to work.

“I went after the team, and I started calling out a few of the leaders,” Byrne said. “I said, ‘You going to hold this thing together? You going to hold the locker room together?' And it was a kind of tepid response.”

Everyone knows the story from there. Byrne asked Alabama’s players for 72 hours to find a new head coach before they made any decisions about entering the transfer portal.

“The 72 hours was something myself, Dr. Bell — our university president — and the board basically came up with on our own,” Byrne said. “I just thought, realistically how quickly do I think we can get this done, knowing that the longer the search took, the better chances that there could be cracks in the foundation.”

Byrne went about putting together a committee of assistants close to players in order to keep as much of Alabama’s roster intact as possible. That list included names such as directors of player development Josh Chapman, Denzel Devall and HaHa Clinton-Dix, among others.

“We all tried to basically break down the list of who’s comfortable with these dudes. Who got these dudes?” Chapman said. “I mean, you're just trying to still keep that relationship there.”

Added Clinton Dix: “I don’t think I went to sleep that night. Just reaching out to our guys, getting their thoughts and how they’re feeling. I’m calling all those guys with the same exact message, ‘Hey, let’s give it a chance. Let’s sit down. Let’s think about it.’”

Byrne lived up to his end of the deal, hiring Kalen DeBoer 49 hours following Saban’s retirement, turning a new chapter in Alabama football.