The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft.

Despite only starting two seasons at Alabama, Hurts ranks third on Alabama’s all-time touchdown list with 71 scores and fourth all-time in total yards (7,606).

In his lone season with Oklahoma, Hurts completed 237 of 340 passes for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The former Alabama quarterback also carried the ball 233 times for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hurts completed 65.2 percent of passes in his career for 9,477 yards, 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. During his career, he averaged 5.33 yards per carry and scored 43 rushing touchdowns.