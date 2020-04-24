News More News
Former Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Hurts selected by Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts will join Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL next season (Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports).
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts will join Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL next season (Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports).

Despite only starting two seasons at Alabama, Hurts ranks third on Alabama’s all-time touchdown list with 71 scores and fourth all-time in total yards (7,606).

In his lone season with Oklahoma, Hurts completed 237 of 340 passes for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The former Alabama quarterback also carried the ball 233 times for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hurts completed 65.2 percent of passes in his career for 9,477 yards, 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. During his career, he averaged 5.33 yards per carry and scored 43 rushing touchdowns.

