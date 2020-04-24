Former Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Hurts selected by Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft.
20 for 20: Who should start at QB for Alabama next season?
Plethora of Alabama targets in the Sunshine State
20 for 20: Who will be Alabama's third receiver next season?
Despite only starting two seasons at Alabama, Hurts ranks third on Alabama’s all-time touchdown list with 71 scores and fourth all-time in total yards (7,606).
In his lone season with Oklahoma, Hurts completed 237 of 340 passes for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The former Alabama quarterback also carried the ball 233 times for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Hurts completed 65.2 percent of passes in his career for 9,477 yards, 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. During his career, he averaged 5.33 yards per carry and scored 43 rushing touchdowns.
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here