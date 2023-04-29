After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, Jahquez Robinson announced his commitment to Colorado on Saturday. The move reunites the junior cornerback with Charles Kelly, who coached safeties for the Crimson Tide the past four years before becoming Colorado’s defensive coordinator this offseason. Robinson is the second Alabama player to transfer to Colorado this offseason, joining linebacker DeMouy Kennedy, who did so in February.

Robinson played in six games last season, serving primarily on special teams while also playing cornerback on defense. The highlight of his season came when he was credited with half a sack against Vanderbilt. The Jacksonville, Florida native joined the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Robinson is one of 18 Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of last season. The Crimson Tide brought in two players through the portal, adding Dippre and Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall. The current transfer window opened on April 15 and will close on April 30.

Committed Alabama transfer portal entrants

Aaron Anderson | Fr. | WR (LSU)

Tanner Bowles | R-Jr. | OL (Kentucky)

Tommy Brockermeyer | R-So. (TCU)

Javion Cohen | Jr. | OL (Miami)

JoJo Earle | So. | WR (TCU)

Damieon George Jr. | Jr. | OL (Florida)

Traeshon Holden | Jr. | WR (Oregon)

Braylen Ingraham | R-Jr. | DL (Syracuse)

Khyree Jackson | Sr. | DB (Oregon)

Demouy Kennedy | Jr. | LB (Colorado)

Amari Kight | R-Jr. | OL (Central Florida)

Christian Leary | So. | WR (Central Florida)

Jahquez Robinson | R-Jr. | DB (Colorado)

Jack Martin | Sr. | P | (Houston)

Trey Sanders | R-Jr. | RB (TCU)

Uncommitted Alabama transfer portal entrants

Elijah Brown | R-Fr. | TE

Tre’Quon Fegans | R-Fr. | DB

Tyler Harrell | R-Sr.| WR