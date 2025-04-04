Alabama basketball forward Mo Dioubate enters transfer portal

Alabama will lose one of its top reserves from the past two seasons. Forward Mouhamed Diobuate is set to enter the transfer portal on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Dioubate came off the bench in all 37 of Alabama’s games last season and averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The forward put in several memorable performances off the bench over the past two seasons, including helping Alabama past Grand Canyon with nine points and five rebounds in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in his freshman season. He arrived in Tuscaloosa as the No. 78 player in the Class of 2023.

Diobuate is the second Alabama player to enter the portal, along with redshirt guard Naas Cunningham. The Tide has added two players in the transfer window, landing Bucknell center Noah Williamson and Florida State’s Taylor Bol Bowen.