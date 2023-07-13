Jahvon Quinerly has found a new place to play his final season of eligibility. The five-star point guard announced his transfer to Memphis on Thursday after spending the past four years at Alabama. He will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Quinerly earned SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year last, averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc. He earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team, averaging 11 points and 4.6 assists while helping the Crimson Tide to its second conference tournament title in three years.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound New Jersey native was projected to be a big part of Alabama’s plans this coming season. After withdrawing his name from the NBA draft in June, he tweeted a picture that read "I'M BACK." He later deleted that picture after putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal on June 26.

Quinerly played his freshman year at Villanova before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. He had to sit out his first season with the Crimson Tide after failing to receive an eligibility waiver from the NCAA. Since then he has been one of Alabama’s most important players the past three seasons, serving primarily as a starter in 2021-22 before taking on the sixth-man role the past two years.

Quinerly was originally set to pursue a professional career following the 2021-22 season but tore his ACL in the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame. From there, he decided to remain on the team, returning from the injury last November.

Alabama added a pair of transfer guards this offseason, bringing in Aaron Estrada from Hofstra and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. from Cal State Fullerton. The Crimson Tide also returns senior Mark Sears as well as redshirt freshman Davin Cosby Jr to its backcourt for the coming season.