Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its win over Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 13 Alabama salvaged its season — and perhaps its playoff hopes — by securing its fifth straight Iron Bowl win Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Backed by a strong defensive performance, the Crimson Tide held off Auburn, 28-14.

The Tide’s victory paired with some chaos around college football will give the playoff committee something to think about during next week’s rankings. Alabama moved to 9-3 (5-3 in the SEC), while Auburn (5-7, 2-6) will miss out on bowl eligibility for the second time in three years.

Kalen DeBoer made history by equaling Alabama’s record for wins by a first-year head coach with nine. Frank Thomas is the only other Alabama head coach to record nine wins in his first season, posting a 9-1 record in 1931.

Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.



