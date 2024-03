After seven spring practices, Alabama players will now get a feel for Kalen DeBoer’s new scheme in a game-like setting. The Crimson Tide will hold its first of three spring scrimmages Thursday inside Bryant Denny. Thursday will mark the eighth of 15 camp practices culminating with the A-Day game on April 13. Alabama’s second scrimmage is set for April 6.

Here are five things we’re looking to learn about the Crimson Tide from the first scrimmage.