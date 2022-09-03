TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama dominated Utah State from beginning to end on Saturday, cruising to a 55-0 victory for its first win of the season.

From Bryce Young showing off his dual-threat quarterback play to the Crimson Tide’s stingy defense, here are five takeaways from Alabama’s win against Utah State.

Alabama’s offensive line was inconsistent

With a revolving door at both guard spots, the front five struggled to find consistency. While the Aggies were only able to muster one sack and one quarterback hurry, Bryce Young did need to use his legs to avoid sacks tallying 96 yards rushing on just four carries.

It didn’t affect the passing game too much as Young had enough time to find open receivers tallying five passing touchdowns in the first half. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner went 18 for 28 for 195 yards through the air with a quarterback rating over 180. He also spread the ball around, finding eight different receivers in the win.