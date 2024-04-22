Alabama has made waves on the recruiting trail this spring. Coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff have wasted no time, securing 10 commitments in the Class of 2025, eight of which have come in the last two months.

While Alabama remains on the radar of several top targets, its search for an elite quarterback prospect has kept it linked to the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, USC commit Julian Lewis. The 6-foot-1 pro-style QB is a familiar name for Alabama fans, having taken multiple trips to Tuscaloosa as the Tide looks to pull him away from his verbal pledge to the Trojans.