Alabama is losing a five-star talent to the transfer portal, as redshirt freshman offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett plans to enter his name in the database. Pritchett will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Pritchett lost out to five-star freshman Kadyn Proctor for Alabama’s starting left tackle job this season. The 6-foot-6, 312-pounder has played in all 13 games this season, taking part in 95 offensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s earned a 46.6 pass-blocking grade and a 70.1 run-blocking mark.

Pritchett signed with Alabama as the top-rated offensive tackle and No. 22 player in the 2022 class. He is the sixth Alabama player to enter the transfer portal this cycle, joining quarterback Tyler Buchner, defensive linemen Isaiah Hastings and Anquin Barnes and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Thaiu Jones-Bell. Brooks committed to Louisville earlier Friday.