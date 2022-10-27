There isn’t a game to focus on this week, and Nick Saban has already finished his media speaking engagements, so forgive us for brewing up a bit of “rat poison” during the Halloween bye week.

Alabama is spending this week focussing on improvement and self-reflection, but we’ve already heard plenty about that already. Instead, we’re having a bit of fun by looking ahead at a few records Crimson Tide players could reach this year.

Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) has four games remaining on its regular-season schedule and the guarantee of bowl opportunity in the postseason. The Crimson Tide could play up to seven more times if it can reach the SEC Championship Game and advance to the national championship game. That leaves an opportunity for the school’s record book to be rewritten.

Here are five marks that could fall over the remainder of the season.