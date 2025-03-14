Final availabiltiy report for Alabama vs. Kentucky in SEC Tournament

Alabama basketball is optimistic about receiving a boost to its bench, while Kentucky will be without its starting point guard for Friday night’s SEC quarterfinal.

Alabama freshman forward Derrion Reid was listed as a game-time decision on the SEC-mandated injury report released Friday evening. Meanwhile, Kentucky graduate point guard Lamont Butler was ruled out for the game.

Reid missed Alabama’s final six regular-season games while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. He was listed as questionable in Thursday’s report. According to a report from ESPN on Friday afternoon, Alabama has “strong optimism” Reid will play against Kentucky. The former McDonald’s All-American is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds over 18 appearances this season.

Butler reinjured his shoulder during Kentucky’s win over Oklahoma on Thursday night. After leaving the game with 9:50 left in the first half, he made his way to the locker room and returned to the bench following halftime wearing a t-shirt.

Butler has been battling a shoulder injury for much of SEC play. The setback caused him to sit out Kentucky’s loss at Alabama last month. The San Diego State transfer is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 49.2% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc over 24 starts this season.