BamaInsider - Five questions: Will the Heisman be decided in the SEC Championship Game?

Here are five questions to consider leading up to the matchup.

No. 1 Alabama (10-0) will look to continue its perfect season and lock up the top spot in the playoff while No. ## Florida looks to rebound from a stunning loss to LSU. The Tide is currently a 17-point favorite heading into the 7 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This week’s SEC Championship Game might not have as many College Football Playoff implications as previously thought. However, it still figures to be a compelling matchup nonetheless.

Since it was established in 1992, the SEC Championship Game has featured five Heisman Trophy winners. Danny Wuerffel (1996), Mark Ingram (2009), Cam Newton (2010), Derrick Henry (2015) and Joe Burrow (2019) all led their respective teams to conference titles before claiming college football’s biggest individual honor.

As far as memorable matchups go, the 2009 SEC Championship stands out in that it featured two Heisman finalists. That year’s winner, Ingram, helped Alabama knock off Tebow’s Florida team. To date, that’s been the only time two eventual finalists have faced off in the game. However, there’s a good chance that changes this year.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask enter Saturday’s matchup as the two frontrunners to win the award. Trask leads the nation with 3,717 yards and 40 touchdowns through the air, while Jones is the nation’s leader in passer efficiency rating (203.90) and ranks second in completion percentage (76.4).

Jones and Trask share similar roads to success as they both served as backups late into their college careers before breaking onto the scene over the past two years. Trask, a senior, earned his starting spot after Feleipe Franks dislocated his ankle last season, while Jones filled in for Tua Tagovailoa after the left-hander dislocated his hip late last year.

“Eventually we both got our chance to help out our teams,” Jones said. “Obviously, Kyle’s done a great job all year long and in the past year and a half playing great football and being a great player. So I look up to him as a person who’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.”

Added Trask: “We both earned the right to be here with our play this season. It’s an honor just to have the opportunity to play in this game.”

While the matchup between Jones and Trask will generate the most headlines, DeVonta Smith is thought of as a compelling challenger for the honor as well. The Alabama receiver leads the nation with 1,327 yards through the air while ranking second in receptions (83) and receiving touchdowns (15). The Tide’s high-powered offense also features running back Najee Harris, who leads the nation with 22 rushing touchdowns.