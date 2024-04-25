Draft day has finally arrived. Thursday marks the beginning of this year’s NFL Draft as the first round is set to get underway at 7 p.m. CT in downtown Detroit. The second and third rounds are set for Friday night while the draft will wrap up with rounds four through seven on Saturday.

Alabama draft hopefuls Terrion Arnold, J.C. Latham and Dallas Turner will be live in attendance for Thursday’s first round. As many as nine Crimson Tide stars have been projected to be selected in what will be Nick Saban’s final draft class.

Before we find out where Alabama’s former stars will wind up, here are five questions we heading into this year’s draft.