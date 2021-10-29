Five Alabama players poised for late-year breakouts

After eight games, Alabama’s stars are apparent. Bryce Young is in the midst of a potential Heisman Trophy season while Will Anderson Jr. might join him in New York if he keeps up his recent defensive dominance. Brian Robinson Jr. leads the Crimson Tide’s rushing attack while receivers John Metchie III and Jameson Williams have combined to eclipse the century mark through the air four times over the past three weeks. Still, there’s plenty of time for new difference-makers to emerge as Alabama enters the final month of the regular season. Here are five players who could break out for the Tide moving forward.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB

The story so far: It could be argued that Jalyn Armour-Davis has already broken out this season. The redshirt junior has started seven of Alabama’s eight games at the cornerback position. He is tied for the team lead with two interceptions and ranks second among the Tide’s regular defenders with a 77.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, Armour-Davis leads all Alabama cornerbacks, holding opposing passers to a 52.4 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way. For comparison sake, Josh Jobe, who is regarded as the Tide’s top cornerback, is allowing passers a 105.5 rating. “I think in Jalyn Armour-Davis’ case, he hasn’t any more targets this year than Josh Jobe has," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday, "and I think he’s done a pretty effective [job] in cover responsibilities and played very well for us.” Why he could break out: Armour-Davis is coming off his best game of the season, holding Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to a 2.8 NFL passer rating on three targets. Armour-Davis intercepted Hooker in the fourth quarter and also recorded two tackles on the night. The only reception he allowed went for 4 yards. Alabama is still looking to find a true lockdown cornerback after losing Patrick Surtain II to the NFL this offseason. While most expected Jobe to fill that role, Armour-Davis could lead the unit instead.

Traeshon Holden, WR

The story so far: After failing to record a reception during his freshman season last year, Traeshon Holden has been Alabama’s top reserve option at the receiver position. He has 11 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown and has recorded a catch in each of the past five games. His 16.27 yards per reception ranks third on the team behind Jameson Williams (20.29) and tight end Jahleel Billingsley (16.91). Why he could break out: Earlier this month, Saban expressed a need for Alabama’s younger receivers to show more maturity in terms of preparation in order to contribute more to the offense. Holden seems to be doing just that. Over his last two games against Mississippi State and Tennessee, he’s combined for 104 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. “He hasn’t done anything crazy different,” Young said when asked about Holden’s recent success last week. “He’s always been ready, always been prepared. He’s someone who approaches everything with a very professional attitude.” Along with his mature approach, Holden also offers Alabama a bigger option at the receiver position. Listed at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, the sophomore is the Tide’s biggest wide receiver which could see him become a target near the end zone.

JoJo Earle, WR

The story so far: Earlier this season, Saban referred to JoJo Earle as "Waddle-like," comparing him to first-round pick Jaylen Waddle due to his ability to make plays in the return game. While the freshman has shown flashes of that athleticism, a few of his bigger punt returns were called back due to penalties. Earle has played in all eight games, starting the Week 4 matchup against Southern Miss. He has recorded 12 receptions for 148 yards and is averaging 6.4 yards on 10 punt returns. He had a season-high seven catches for 85 yards against Mercer but has recorded just three receptions for 38 yards since. “JoJo’s a young guy that is very bright, very conscientious,” Saban said Wednesday. “He’s got really good ability, a really good route-runner, very effective returner for us, and he’s done an outstanding job. He’s made some great punt returns, and we had penalties that he had nothing to do with that has affected some of his statistical information. But from what we expect from him as a coach, he’s done an outstanding job.” Why he could break out: Despite Alabama’s talent at the wide receiver position, the unit lacks the dynamism it has had over the past few years. Earle offers an elite blend of speed and elusiveness that could add another element to the Tide’s attack moving forward. Earle has lined up primarily in the slot this season. While the 5-foot-10, 170-pound freshman might not be as polished in Alabama’s offense as starter Slade Bolden, he features more play-making potential than the redshirt junior. Earle hasn’t had much of an opportunity on special teams lately as opposing teams have elected to sky punts in order to eliminate the chance of a return. However, if a team does elect to kick to him, he’s proven he has the ability to make them pay.

Roydell Williams, RB

The story so far: Once thought of as Alabama’s fourth option out of the backfield, Roydell Williams has stepped into the No. 2 role for Alabama following Jase McClellan’s season-ending knee injury against Ole Miss. The Hueytown, Ala., native leads the Tide averaging 5.87 yards per carry and ranks second with 264 yards to go with a touchdown on the ground. He has also recorded four receptions for 33 yards and a score. “Roydell is a good back,” Saban said earlier this month. “He’s got good explosion. He can run behind his pads. He’s tough. He’s got speed and burst. He’s a good receiver. We have a lot of confidence.” Why he could break out: Robinson has become Alabama’s bell-cow back, carrying the ball a combined 105 times over the past four games. However, Roydell Williams is also beginning to see his carries rise. The sophomore led Alabama with 78 yards on 11 carries against Mississippi State and had eight attempts for 29 yards against Tennessee last week. While Robinson has excelled in his extended role, it might make more sense for the Tide to take some of the workload off the fifth-year senior to make sure he’s fully healthy for the postseason. If that’s the case, expect Roydell Williams’ production to increase even more next month.

Drew Sanders, OLB

The story so far: Drew Sanders would have likely already broken out had he not suffered a hand injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Before the setback, the sophomore was filling in admirably at the Sam linebacker position after Christopher Allen suffered a season-ending foot injury during the opener against Miami. Sanders has made three starts over five appearances this season, recording 20 tackles, including one stop for a loss with four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. According to Saban, Sanders could be available for next weekend’s game against LSU. "I think it's a possibility," Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. "I think they're gonna do some scans on him next week early in the week, and if those work out, he may be able to play in the next game." Why he could break out: Sanders showed plenty of promise following his promotion to the first-team defense. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound edge rusher has the athleticism to get into the backfield as well as set the edge. That forces the opposing offense to account for him, taking pressure off Anderson on the other side of the defense. While five-star freshman Dallas Turner has done a nice job of stepping in for Sanders the past three weeks, the sophomore figures to retain his role at Sam linebacker once he is cleared to play. That should provide Alabama’s pass rush with a much-need boost for the stretch run of the season.