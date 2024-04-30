Alabama continues to make significant changes to its guard room, with a focus on building a complementary group around Mark Sears (pending his NBA draft decision) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

The latest addition: Top-40 recruit Labaron Philon. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard was originally a member of Kansas’ recruiting class but reopened his recruitment after the Jayhawks brought in three experienced upperclassmen at his position.

Philon, a Mobile, Alabama native, averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 21 games for a Link Academy (Mo.) team that finished among the Top 10 nationally.

Let’s dive into the film room to see what Alabama is getting in the versatile point guard.