Film study: What Alabama basketball is getting in Chris Youngblood
In today's era of college basketball, teams undergo a retooling process each offseason. With Aaron Estrada out of eligibility and Rylan Griffen and Davin Cosby entering the transfer portal, Alabama has brought in Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette and South Florida’s Chris Youngblood as replacements.
Youngblood, a Tuscaloosa native, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Last season, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game and earned the AAC Co-Player of the Year award.
Let’s dive into the film room for an early look at what Alabama is getting in the 6-foot-4, 218-pound sharpshooter.
