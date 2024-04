Alabama’s busy offseason continued over the weekend with a commitment from Auburn transfer Aden Holloway. The 6-foot-1 guard joins Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette and South Florida’s Chris Youngblood as the Crimson Tide's transfer portal additions.

Holloway averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game for the Tigers across 35 outings last season.

Let’s dive into the film room for an early look at what Alabama is getting in the creative point guard.