Alabama basketball has added its third player from the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-25 season. Friday, former Auburn guard Aden Holloway announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Holloway is making the brave jump from Auburn to its in-state rivals in Tuscaloosa, which will certainly burn some bridges in the eyes of fans who dawn blue and orange. But the Tigers' loss is the Crimson Tide's gain. A former four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Holloway appeared in 35 games for the Tigers, averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 31.8% from the field and 30.2% from 3 last season, while his assist tally ranked second among Aubun players. As a true freshman, he played just over 20 minutes per game becoming a key cog in a deep Auburn bench.

"He’s one of the best guards in the country, in my opinion," Alabama coach Nate Oats said of Holloway in January.

Holloway is Alabama's third guard addition from the transfer portal this offseason. The Tide has already landed Pepperdine's Houston Mallette and South Florida guard Chris Youngblood. Alabama also remains in the mix for a few other targets this offseason.

With the addition of Holloway, Alabama now has one open scholarship spot left. That number will increase to two if Mark Sears keeps his name in the NBA Draft. Alabama's star guard declared for the draft Wednesday but maintained his college eligibility. He can return for a third season with Alabama if he withdraws from the draft by May 29.

The Crimson Tide is set to be without guards Rylan Griffen and Davin Cosby Jr. and forwards Nick Pringle, Kris Parker and Sam Walters who all entered the transfer portal this offseason. Alabama will also lose graduate guard Aaron Estrada, who is out of eligibility.

Here's an overview of the Crimson Tide's current updated roster and eligibility remaining.

Guards

*Mark Sears — One year

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — One year

Houston Mallette — One year

Chris Youngblood — One year

Aden Holloway — Three years

Forwards

Grant Nelson — One year

Mohamed Wague — One year

Jarin Stevenson — Three years

Mouhamed Dioubate — Three years

Derrion Reid — Four years

Aiden Sherrell – Four years

Naas Cunningham — Four years