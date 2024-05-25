Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson is joined by national recruiting analyst Greg Smith, Brandon Drumm of OUInsider.com and TideIllustrated.com's Jack Knowlton to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. FACT OR FICTION: Allegations will impact Penn State's recruiting efforts

1. Alabama is the biggest threat to flip Keelon Russell with Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, and others involved.

Knowlton: FACT. Alabama's social media team recently sent Russell a video featuring the Kendrick Lamar song "Not Like Us" to announce his official visit. Taking the hint, that feels like a strong statement of the Tide's intentions to flip the SMU commit. With a dwindling amount of uncommitted elite quarterbacks, Russell remains Alabama's top option with the Tide still yet to land a QB in the 2025 class. Russell appeared to enjoy his late April visit to Ole Miss, while Florida and Oregon will remain in contention for his services. But I expect Alabama to push the hardest and give a strong pitch when Russell arrives in Tuscaloosa next weekend. Levenson. FACT. There are some heavy hitters in pursuit of Russell, but there are none bigger than Alabama. And despite being committed to SMU currently, the Crimson Tide may have the best chance to enter the season with a commitment from the four-star quarterback. Russell will be in Tuscaloosa a week from now for an official visit, where the Tide staff will roll out the red carpet. The coaches have already told Russell they plan to show him everything possible that would help him commit to Alabama. Florida, Ole Miss and recently Oregon have put together strong pushes and pitches, but Alabama seems to be biggest contender.

2. Malachi Toney was the most impressive playmaker at RCS Indianapolis.

3. Oklahoma will land at least two top-100 offensive linemen in the 2025 class.

Bill Bedenbaugh (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Images)