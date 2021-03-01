BamaInsider - Examining Alabama's linebackers going into 2021

The Crimson Tide return some very experienced talent on the defensive side of the ball and today we examine the linebacker unit. William Anderson will be a sophomore after having an amazing freshmen campaign in 2020 where he recorded seven sacks, Christopher Allen returns for his RS-Senior season, and while Dylan Moses will enter the NFL Draft, Christian Harris will anchor the middle of the field.

