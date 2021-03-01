Fresh off of clinching its first regular-season conference title since 2002, Alabama basketball remained in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. After going 1-1 last week, the Crimson Tide (19-6, 14-2 in the SEC) moved to No. 8 in the poll, falling two spots from last week. The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll will be released later today.

Alabama sits at No. 7 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Tide is currently 6-4 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 7-2 against Quadrant 2 teams. Alabama has two games remaining on its regular-season schedule as it will host Auburn on Tuesday night before traveling to Georgia on Saturday. Both matchups are currently classified as Quadrant 2 games as Auburn is No. 70 in the NET rankings while Georgia sits at No. 92.

Alabama earned the top spot in next week’s SEC tournament and will have a bye before beginning play on Friday, March 12.