{{ timeAgo('2021-03-01 11:11:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Where Alabama ranks in the polls after locking up SEC regular-season title

Alabama Crimson Tide players react late in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Photo | Imagn
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
Fresh off of clinching its first regular-season conference title since 2002, Alabama basketball remained in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. After going 1-1 last week, the Crimson Tide (19-6, 14-2 in the SEC) moved to No. 8 in the poll, falling two spots from last week. The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll will be released later today.

Alabama sits at No. 7 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Tide is currently 6-4 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 7-2 against Quadrant 2 teams. Alabama has two games remaining on its regular-season schedule as it will host Auburn on Tuesday night before traveling to Georgia on Saturday. Both matchups are currently classified as Quadrant 2 games as Auburn is No. 70 in the NET rankings while Georgia sits at No. 92.

Alabama earned the top spot in next week’s SEC tournament and will have a bye before beginning play on Friday, March 12.

National basketball polls 
Rank AP Top 25

1

Gonzaga, 24-0 (59 first-place votes)

2

Michigan, 18-1 (4)

3

Baylor, 18-1

4

Illinois, 18-6

5

Iowa, 18-7

6

West Virginia, 17-6

7

Ohio State, 18-7

8

Alabama, 19-6

9

Houston, 20-3

10

Villanova, 15-4

11

Florida State, 14-4

12

Arkansas, 19-5

13

Kansas, 18-8

14

Creighton, 17-6

15

Texas, 14-7

16

Oklahoma, 14-7

17

Oklahoma State, 16-6

18

Texas Tech, 15-8

19

San Diego State, 19-4

20

Loyola, 21-4

21

Virginia, 15-6

22

Virginia Tech, 15-5

23

Purdue, 16-8

24

Colorado, 19-7

25

Wisconsin, 16-9
