Where Alabama ranks in the polls after locking up SEC regular-season title
Fresh off of clinching its first regular-season conference title since 2002, Alabama basketball remained in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. After going 1-1 last week, the Crimson Tide (19-6, 14-2 in the SEC) moved to No. 8 in the poll, falling two spots from last week. The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll will be released later today.
Alabama sits at No. 7 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Tide is currently 6-4 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 7-2 against Quadrant 2 teams. Alabama has two games remaining on its regular-season schedule as it will host Auburn on Tuesday night before traveling to Georgia on Saturday. Both matchups are currently classified as Quadrant 2 games as Auburn is No. 70 in the NET rankings while Georgia sits at No. 92.
Alabama earned the top spot in next week’s SEC tournament and will have a bye before beginning play on Friday, March 12.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Gonzaga, 24-0 (59 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Michigan, 18-1 (4)
|
3
|
Baylor, 18-1
|
4
|
Illinois, 18-6
|
5
|
Iowa, 18-7
|
6
|
West Virginia, 17-6
|
7
|
Ohio State, 18-7
|
8
|
Alabama, 19-6
|
9
|
Houston, 20-3
|
10
|
Villanova, 15-4
|
11
|
Florida State, 14-4
|
12
|
Arkansas, 19-5
|
13
|
Kansas, 18-8
|
14
|
Creighton, 17-6
|
15
|
Texas, 14-7
|
16
|
Oklahoma, 14-7
|
17
|
Oklahoma State, 16-6
|
18
|
Texas Tech, 15-8
|
19
|
San Diego State, 19-4
|
20
|
Loyola, 21-4
|
21
|
Virginia, 15-6
|
22
|
Virginia Tech, 15-5
|
23
|
Purdue, 16-8
|
24
|
Colorado, 19-7
|
25
|
Wisconsin, 16-9