Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was denied bond on Wednesday in the case involving the slaying of Jamea Harris.

Miles is facing capital murder charges along with Michael Davis for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting that occurred on the Tuscaloosa Strip back in January. According to Patch.com, Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Harris. Court records revealed that Davis fired the shot that killed Harris but that Miles provided the gun that was used.

According to AL.com during Wednesday's bond hearing, Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge told Miles that the bond issue will be revised at a later date, citing there were more factors in his favor that were present in his case than there normally are in capital murder cases.

The Washington D.C., native was immediately dismissed by the Crimson Tide when news of his alleged involvement broke. During a press conference in January, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the former five-star forward was "liked by everyone" when the Crimson Tide recruited him out of IMG Academy.

"There was zero off-the-floor character issues when we recruited him. And to be honest with you, even when he was here, we had no real issues with him off the floor. He’s a likable kid that everybody liked. The only issues we ever had were just trying to get him motivated, play a little harder in practice, be more consistent. Just basketball stuff, to be honest with you. So nobody saw this coming."