Everything Nate Oats said before Alabama’s first NCAA Tournament game

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oates, left, and guard Mark Sears talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. | Photo: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Alabama coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters ahead of the Crimson Tide’s first matchup of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama earned a No. 2 seed in the East region and will face No. 15 seed Robert Morris at 11:40 a.m. CT Friday in Cleveland’s Rocket Arena. Here’s everything Oats said.

Opening statement

"We're excited to be here. We obviously played a tough regular season. I think Steven told me 25 of our 33 games have been against NCAA Tournament teams and over half of them against top-25 teams. I think we're battle-tested, prepared. They're all good teams when you get to the tournament. We've got a tough team in Robert Morris that's got a lot of confidence, won a lot of games. They play hard. I played them a couple times when I was at Buffalo. Speaking of Buffalo, I've been here in Cleveland a few times. We always had our MAC tournament here, so I love Cleveland. We've always had a lot of success in Cleveland. This is a little bit closer to Alabama than Spokane, and we had some good times in Spokane and LA last year. So we're a little closer to home in Cleveland, but we just got out of a good practice this morning. I think our guys are ready. Mark has been through it before. Jarin has been through it. I think our younger guys, the new guys are fully aware of what we have to do, and Mark and Jarin have both had real success in the NCAA Tournament. "We should play off that. They have confidence knowing what we need to do, but we've got to go out and do it. Looking forward to playing the game tomorrow. And then just kind of getting it started. It's a lot of buildup to it. Can't wait to get out there and get started."



On his and experience coaching in the MAC and if watching Mark Sears play in the conference gave him a baseline of what to expect

"Yeah, what he did at Ohio, particularly in his second year, was pretty remarkable. When I got to Alabama, we kind of had our first few practices, me and the assistants that came from Buffalo with me to Alabama. We had quite a few kids at Buffalo that could have played here, really helped us. Kind of looked at what Mark was able to do in that league. That's a really good league. "After you brought it up, I looked on my phone. Mark is 4-1 here in Cleveland, so he's got an 80 percent winning percentage here. It's pretty good. I thought I was good, where I'm 9-1, but he's right there with me. So between the two of us, we've won a few games down here in the arena we're going to play in. "It's a good league. I knew if he did what he did there, he could perform well. Now, I don't think anybody predicted what he's actually done here these last few years, but I knew he was going to be good enough to play for us. But even from his freshman year at Ohio to his sophomore year, he kind of came in and could score, but wasn't known as a shooter, so he turned himself into a shooter. And now, he's turned himself into a first-team All-American. "The amount of work he puts in his game outside of practice on his own in the off-season, and when he came to Alabama, he didn't even go home. He came straight from Athens right to Tuscaloosa because he wanted to get a head start. Just got himself an apartment for a month and just went to work. "It's good to see guys that work hard get rewarded for their work, and I think Mark is a prime example of it, and I think the MAAC got him a great start, got him some confidence that he could play at a high level in college, and he kind of took that, ran with it, and he's done really well for his home state team in Alabama."

On balancing playing in the NCAA tournament with transfer portal and NIL

"Yeah, so it's a good thing for me that I've got one of the best assistants in the country in Preston Murphy. He's handling all the -- I'm currently just locked into trying to win some games. I think the best thing you can do in recruiting is currently win games and show them you develop talent. I don't want our current guys thinking about anything other than winning games. That's what we're locked into now. "We obviously have to run a program and field a team that can be back here next year, and Preston is working on that, but he's in charge of personnel. He's done a good job on the scouting report. He's got these guys ready, and he's also spending some time on doing some of that stuff. It's interesting, right, the portal is not open for another week, but everybody is already in the portal. So it's a little interesting it works like that. "But good thing for me, I've got Preston on staff."

On neutralizing Robert Morris guard Amarion Dickerson

"They're good. We played them when I was at Buffalo. I played them twice. I split with them when I was a head coach. We'd played them before when I was an assistant. I mean, Coach Toole does a great job. They play super hard. Spent a lot of time Robert Morris's campus. I worked five star. I was was there every summer. I spent weeks and weeks there. I'm familiar with the program. "As I'm prepping for them, like you said, Dickerson, he was Defensive Player of the Year in the Horizon, which is a really good league. They've got the Player of the Year, and then the Defensive Player of the Year in Dickerson, and neither of those two are their leading scorer. And then their leading scorer, Kam Woods, is from Alabama, and Mark played with him in AAU growing up and stuff. "They're good. To have the leading scorer, the Defensive Player of the Year in your conference and the Player of the Year in your conference be three different guys I think says a lot about the depth and the talent that they've got, and our guys need to recognize that. I think they do. But specifically about Dickerson, he's just a hard-playing elite athlete that goes and makes a lot of plays. He's really good on the help side, coming over, blocking shots. We've shown our guys video of it. They've got to be aware that he's there. He blocks, steals, effort, intensity. He's good. "Now, we've played some pretty good defensive players in the SEC, as well, but he's good."

On Grant Nelson’s status

"Our trainers are saying he's day-to-day. Just yesterday, he started doing basketball, still workouts. He did not go in our live play and practice today. Grant wants to play. He's a competitor. He played great in the NCAA Tournament last year. It'll end up being a game time decision based on what he feels like in the morning, but if he does end up playing, he won't have practiced anything live up until then. "I think it's looking a little better, obviously, for Sunday than maybe Friday, but there's a chance he could play. They're going to wait to make a decision and see what it looks like tomorrow morning."

On his experience with having more fifth-year players with the COVID rule

"We've taken advantage of it. We've got four of them. Mark, Cliff, Grant, Chris Youngblood. It's given a veteran experience to the sport. With as many guys that have been going kind of one-and-done in the past, a lot of guys -- and the transfer portal plays a part in it, too. People aren't familiar with their players on their team or in the sport in general. I think this COVID year gave a familiarity to -- everybody across the country knows who Mark Sears is. After what Grant did in the tournament last year, if he didn't have that COVID year, he'd be done. Mark would be done. But everybody those who these guys are now. "Cliff, as well as he's played in the Big Ten, most of the country knows who Cliff is. Now, Chris was doing it at a mid-major level up until this year, but he was conference Player of the Year. Everybody that follows college basketball knows who Chris Youngblood is, too. "We've taken advantage of it. It gives us some experience. You look at some young guys, Jarin is the same age as what a freshman would be. He came a year early, but Jarin had 19 points to send us to the Final Four against and the Clemson Elite 8. He's played great. Labaron is a freshman. So it helps the young guys to have some older guys around them that have been in a lot of games that can settle things down, assure them, give them some confidence. "We've taken advantage of it. I think it's helped the sport in general. Gives them a little bit better face to college basketball. You kind of look across -- obviously, Cooper Flagg is very good and you come across talents like that and there's some other good freshmen. We've got one, Labaron, but a lot of guys that are the better college basketball players have been in college basketball, and people know who they are, and I think it helps college basketball in general. And I think in the long run, it's probably going to help the NBA get a little more polished player become an NBA player, too."

On Labaron Philon and Jarin Stevenson earning minutes at a young age

"Yeah, I mean, they're both super talented, obviously, and you can see it as you watch them. But I think Labaron just walked in with the right mindset when he got to campus this year. Kind of walked in like he's got a chip on his shoulder with a lot to prove, and he did have a lot to prove. He didn't done anything in college yet, a lot of question marks around him. "I think the best way you remove doubt and kind of play with a chip on your shoulder is you just compete, try to out-compete. I think he's got one of the best guys -- Mark is a first-team All-American. He's got arguably the best guard in the country to go against every day in practice and he took advantage of it. He got better by going against Mark. There was a lot of days his team beat Mark's, and I think it made Mark better having a guy like Labaron in there to make him better. Every day in the summer, he couldn't take days off or he's going to lose. "Labaron competed a lot harder than what a lot of people thought. I think that's what got him to the point he's got. I think it's made him, Mark, better, and Jarin came in a year early. I think he made a big jump. He kind of came back, driving the ball with a lot more physicality. I think he's got some confidence knowing he's done it at this level already. Shoot, he went 5 of 8 from three and had 19 points in an Elite 8 game to send his team to the Final Four when he should have been a senior in high school, which is pretty impressive. "To have the competitiveness that these two young guys have and then to kind of pair it with all the experience we have, I've had a luxury in coaching this team this year, and hopefully, that bodes well for us here in this tournament."

