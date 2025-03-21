Grant Nelson will be available for Alabama's first NCAA Tournament game

CLEVELAND – Alabama will have its top rebounder available for its first NCAA Tournament game. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, forward Grant Nelson will be available to suit up, but will not start for the Crimson Tide's first-round matchup against Robert Morris on Friday.

Nelson suffered a left leg injury in Alabama’s loss to Florida in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament last weekend. Coach Nate Oats told reporters Thursday that he would be a game-time decision for the Tide's matchup against the Colonials and was hopeful to get him back during the first weekend of the Big Dance.

Nelson is averaging 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 52.7% from the floor this season. He dealt with nagging injuries towards the end of the regular season but bounced back in Alabama's win over Auburn with 23 points. He's appeared in all 32 games for Alabama with 30 starts.

Tipoff between No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 15 seed Robert Morris is set for 11:40 a.m. CT Friday. The game will be broadcast on TruTV. If the Tide advances, it will face the winner of No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s (28-5) and No. 10 seed Vanderbilt (20-12) next Sunday.