Alabama will host the nation's top receiver this weekend on an official visit. Alabama has signed plenty of elite receivers during the Nick Saban tenure which includes Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle and so on. The Crimson Tide has three receiver commitments in the 2020 class and hoping to add more.

Fleming had an impressive junior campaign as he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,497 yards and 22 touchdowns. On the opposite end the passes were by Alabama invited walk-on Stone Hollenbach who will also make his way back to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Most consider Penn State and Clemson as his top two. His girlfriend attends Penn State and many consider the Nittany Lions the overall favorite. However, he isn't in a rush to make a decision. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon are also in his top six. He has been to Tuscaloosa in the past. He also has a very good relationship with new Alabama receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.