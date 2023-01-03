Alabama’s secondary will be without another starter next season. After the Crimson Tide saw four players declare for the NFL Draft on Monday, cornerback Eli Ricks added to the departures Tuesday afternoon, announcing his decision to turn pro

Ricks was one of Alabama’s biggest transfer additions last offseaosn, joining the team from LSU. After battling through a lingering injury early in the year, the five-star cornerback started five games over 11 appearances, recording four pass breakups to go with 13 tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ricks held opposing quarterbacks to a 41.1 NFL passer rating, allowing just five receptions for 64 yards on 19 balls thrown his way this season. His 26.3 completion percentage against was the lowest among all Alabama defensive backs. Ricks’ performance came during Alabama’s win over Mississippi State where he allowed just one completion while recording four pass breakups on nine balls thrown his way.

“I definitely know a lot more football here,” Ricks said following Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State last weekend. “Alabama might have the biggest playbook in college, to be honest. I think I’m a way better tackler now. Mentally, I feel like I’m a lot better on the field with my decision-making.”

Despite his successful end to the season, Ricks didn’t earn his first start until his breakout performance against Mississippi State. After undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery during the 2021 season, he was limited for much of the offseason. He then dealt with back problems during fall camp which continued to slow his climb up the depth chart.

“It was very frustrating,” Ricks said. “I’ve never dealt with anything like that, but I had to be supportive to my teammates. I couldn’t let that situation overshadow theirs. I really just wanted to be a supportive teammate and listen to coach. The whole time, I knew I was going to get my chance. Once I got my chance, I wanted to make sure I stayed on the field.

“I’ll say I’ve grown up a lot this year, mentally and physically. I’ve dealt with some things I’ve never dealt with before, but before I came here I wanted a challenge. I could have easily chose to go to USC or somewhere local, but I wanted to go to the best school in the country and get challenged and be coached by the greatest coach ever.”

Ricks came to Alabama as an established commodity, recording a combined five interceptions, and five pass deflections over his 16 games at LSU. He recorded the bulk of that production in 2020 when he earned Freshman All-SEC honors, leading the Tigers with four interceptions, including two for touchdowns, to go with five pass breakups. He was rated as top cornerback and No. 6 overall player in the 2020 class.

With Ricks gone, Alabama will be without four defensive backs who started at least one game last season. Starting Star Brian Branch declared for the draft Monday while the Crimson Tide is also set to lose starting safeties Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams. Meanwhile, Khyree Jackson, who started one game at cornerback, is transferring to Oregon.

Monday, quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Branch all declared for the NFL. Players have until Jan. 16 to enter their names in the draft.