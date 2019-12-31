The above mentioned will have until Jan. 20 to decide on their futures. While some of that bunch won’t be suiting up in crimson and white next season, the feel around the team is that the majority of draft-eligible players will be sticking around Tuscaloosa, Ala., for another year.

Moses, Tagovailoa and Ruggs join a slew of Crimson Tide juniors who are facing decisions about their future. Receivers Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith, offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Alex Leatherwood and safety Xavier McKinney have all seen their names in the first round of various mock drafts. Running back Najee Harris is also eligible to leave in the offseason as are offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown.

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s’ still a Citrus Bowl to play, but the momentum heading into Alabama’s next season is starting to roll in. Monday night, Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses announced he would be returning for his senior season next year . Later in the night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa teased a potential return of receiver Henry Ruggs III as the two juniors are also contemplating whether or not to come back to Alabama or make way for the NFL Draft.

During his radio show Monday night, head coach Nick Saban revealed that only one of his current players received a top-15 grade by NFL evaluators. The head coach said the player was currently injured, seemingly hinting that it was Tagovailoa, who dislocated his hip in November. Saban also hinted that Tagovailoa’s injury could cause his draft stock to tumble.

Saban expanded on those comments Tuesday, stating that Alabama has had nine juniors evaluated by the NFL’s draft committee. While he said some of the players have first-round grades, he stated that there was “a lot of misinformation out there” as far as evaluations are concerned.

“We try to get the information from the people who actually pick the players which is sometimes not congruent with what y’all think,” Saban said. “No disrespect to your ability to evaluate.”

While Saban has done his best to accurately advise his draft-eligible juniors, there are also other motivating factors at play. Announcing his decision to return to Alabama on Instagram, Moses stated a feeling of unfinished business.

“This past year for me wasn’t what I expected, and I feel as if I would leave a lot on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft,” he said in the post. "The 2020 season will be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style. This program’s goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. Next season isn’t about draft stock or money — it’s about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title."

Whether or not that sentiment will be shared by Alabama’s other draft-eligible players is yet to be seen. However, at the very least, Moses’ veteran presence will be a godsend for a Crimson Tide defense that struggled with inexperience this past season. Moses, who tore his ACL before the season, was a Butkus Award finalist last year when he led Alabama with 86 tackles while tallying 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

“Obviously he’s a great player, he’s a good person and a good leader,” Saban said of Moses. “And he can make a significant impact on making us better next year.”

While Moses’ announcement could have a domino effect on several other Crimson Tide players to return, there is a belief that the biggest factor could be Tagovailoa’s decision. The former Heisman finalist stated earlier this month that the choice of returning to Alabama or going pro would be the “biggest decision of my life.”

Formerly thought of as a potential No. 1 overall pick, concern over Tagovailoa’s return from hip surgery could see him slip to the end of the first round, costing him millions in his first contract. While a return could help the left-hander re-elevate his draft status, he also runs the risk of reinjuring himself again before receiving a hefty paycheck.

In situations like Moses’ and Tagovailoa’s — if he elects to return — Alabama can help players take out an insurance policy to ensure they are protected financially in the event of an injury. Saban has mentioned several times this offseason that the team will work with players to set them up in that regard if they elect to return.



Alabama will likely know where more of its draft-eligible juniors stand following Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl against Michigan. When asked about the matchup Monday, Ruggs said the team is trying to enjoy the bowl experience, stating, “It’s our last time together, it’s our last road trip.”

That will inevitably be the case for some of Alabama’s players. However, if this week is any indication, early farewells might be few and far between.