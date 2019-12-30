After dealing with inexperience at inside linebacker the entire season, Alabama was dealt a bit of good news Monday night as Dylan Moses announced on Instagram that he is returning for his senior season.

Moses, who was a Butkus Award finalist last season, suffered a torn ACL before the season. During the 2018 season he led the team with 86 tackles while tallying 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.



Earlier this month, redshirt senior linebacker Joshua McMillon announced he received a medical hardship waiver and is eligible to return next year after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Moses and McMillon were both projected to start for Alabama this year.