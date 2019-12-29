“They had their growing pains. I had my growing pains,” Golding said Sunday. “It wasn't always perfect, by any means, but it was a situation that we were put in. But I'm extremely proud of how they handled themselves and the preparation they put forward.”

An unusual and often underwhelming Alabama defense this season has come under question. Are Alabama’s defensive shortcomings the product of two preseason injuries to Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon that caused the Crimson Tide to start true freshmen Shane Lee and Christian Harris at inside linebacker? Or does the blame fall more on the shoulders of first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding?

Through 12 games, Alabama ranks No. 16 in total defense (318.5 yards per game) and No. 9 in passing defense (183.4 ypg) — both improvements from last year. Alabama’s 18.8 points per game allowed this season isn’t much of a drop off from its average of 18.1 points surrendered last year. However, a combined 94 points given up in losses to LSU and Auburn have left a sour note on the season.

Struggles in both of those games were partially spurred on by inexperience at the inside linebacker position. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris had his lowest-graded game against LSU (34.0), while Lee’s worst performance came against Auburn (42.6).

Sunday, Golding called the freshman duo “really good players” and stated that the situation wasn’t as bad as people think it is” due to the talent on Alabama’s roster. However, the pairing of youth at one position made for more than a few mental errors.

“I think the struggle for any young player in any system coming into college football as a freshman is adjusting to the speed of the game,” Golding said. “And then I think as many shifts and motions and things like that that they see when the picture changes, those guys being able to — having to make a call in a split second, and then all 11 guys are waiting on them to make the call because they're the signal-caller of the defense, I think that was a struggle early for them.

"But I think both those guys in the middle of our defense love football. They're extremely smart. They prepare the right way.”

Harris and Lee weren’t the only freshmen who took on starting roles for the Crimson Tide either. Alabama also saw freshman safety Jordan Battle and freshmen defensive linemen D.J. Dale, Justin Eboigbe, Byron Young and Christian Barmore all make their starting debuts. Golding said pairing that experience up front only led to more mistakes on the backend.

“I think, obviously, you want to have an eraser,” Golding said. “You know, so normally if you've got a young guy up front, and then you want a veteran guy behind him, to where I'm a second-level guy, he makes a mistake, he's in the wrong gap, then we can make it right. I think at times we end up in the same gap a lot.

"So, you know, that's a challenge. But I love just the way they work. You know, they come to practice. They're eager to learn. They play extremely hard. Obviously, we've got to improve in our gap integrity, striking coming out of our hips. And we've got to do a better job at the second level of making those guys right. You know, that's the bottom line of playing linebacker, to be able to fix things and erase things, and we've got to be able to help those guys.”

Alabama’s young defenders weren’t the only ones to experience a learning process this season. Golding reflected back on his own mistakes Sunday, stating oftentimes he overcomplicated things this season.

“I think at times, we put too much on those guys to where they’re thinking instead of reacting,” he said. “And I think especially for young football players, it’s get lined up, set the front, keep the coverage obviously the same and be able to adjust out of what you’re in helps those guys.

“I think sometimes as coaches, we can think too much and think we’re too damn smart at times and then try to put them in certain situations to where they start changing their picture and we change the coverage because it’s what’s best to do. However, if you can’t execute it, it doesn’t matter the call.”

Golding and Alabama will have a chance to right the ship this week as they face a Michigan offense that is averaging 33 points and 402.1 yards per game this season. The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will meet Wednesday at noon in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium for the Citrus Bowl.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, especially defensively, to end the year on the right note,” Golding said. “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of young players that are playing for us that we think have progressed throughout the year. So, I think it’s very important for us to finish this year on the right note, play extremely hard and play to the standard of Alabama football.”