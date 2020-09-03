Dissecting the Star role and Malachi Moore's future at the position
Hewitt-Trussville defensive coordinator Sean Talsma didn't need months on the job to recognize that then-Alabama commit Malachi Moore's would waste his talents if he remained at cornerback for his final season with the Huskies.
"When I got the job here as defensive coordinator, I said hey look he's too valuable to be used as just a pass defender," Talsma said. "I want to use him like Alabama uses the Star."
Talsma's instincts appear to have been spot on. If Moore’s 83-tackle season in 2019 wasn’t convincing enough, Alabama coach Nick Saban recognized Moore on Saturday following the Crimson Tide’s first offseason scrimmage.
"Brian Branch and Malachi Moore, you know both have been playing Star," Saban said, inserting Moore's name into the answer despite only being asked about Branch. "They're both young players, and they both have shown the potential to play the position and to play winning football at the position."
Moore manned the Star position, more commonly known as the nickelback outside of Tuscaloosa, for the second-string defense during Saturday's scrimmage. Saban's inclusion of his name afterward didn't seem inconsequential.
At least, that's what Moore's trainer, former Alabama defensive back Justin Woodall, thought after hearing his former head coach's response.
