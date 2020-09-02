The Covid19 crisis hasn’t slowed Terrion Arnold’s recruitment much. The four-star defensive back has kept busy video chatting and swapping texts with college coaches. He even recently visited Georgia, though he wasn’t able to interact with the UGA staff while on campus. Below, Arnold discusses that trip as well as where his recruitment stands.





ON COACHES WITH WHOM HE STAYS IN CONTACT

“I did Zoom with LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and then I’m getting ready to do one with Georgia. I’m looking forward to that.”





ON HIS UPCOMING ZOOM CALL WITH UGA

“Obviously, I already like them a lot. I’ve already been up there twice, but I didn’t really get to interact with the coaches or anything like that last time.”





ON HIS TRIP TO GEORGIA

“I was with my coach and all those other players. Just being out there with, like, Korey [Foreman] and those guys. Georgia is really trying to build the program around us. That feels good. I already knew Korey but that was the first time I really got to be around him. We just connected right off the bat. Now we’re talking on the phone and really thinking about playing together.”





ON HIS ROLE IN THE UGA DEFENSE

“They think I kind of remind them of [Tyrann Mathieu] slash Sean Taylor at safety. That’s where they want to use me. They want me to come in as a freshman and play free safety with my speed. I could also go to the isolated side at corner and lock that iup. Kirby [Smart] also loves me in the return game.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Alabama. Nick Saban calls me, like, every other day. I;’ve been really impressed with how much they want me. Knowing Nick Saban has a plan for me; it doesn’t really get any better than that.”





ON SABAN’S PLAN FOR HIM

“They want me to start off at cornerback, so the opposite of Georgia. They want me to have an impact on the SEC as a freshman like Derek Stingley did.”





ON WHICH POSITION HE’D RATHER PLAY

To be honest, it doesn’t really matter to me. I play them both. I mean, it doesn’t matter. Safety is more natural for me, but corner is what I like better. I can do either.





ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

“As of right now, I am definitely waiting until signing day to announce. But, with recruiting, it’s all about your heart. I’m spiritual. I believe in god and stuff. I feel like God will put it in my heart when the time comes. And I’ll know it’s the right time.”



