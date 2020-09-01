That sentence has never meant as much as it does in 2020. Our first depth chart of the fall went up on Monday, but we still have plenty of questions ahead of week three, and this time we can really hone in on specifics.

Sorry if the noise is loud, I’m just pounding the wooden coffee table in front of me. Something it sounds like Alabama coach Nick Saban would approve of where injuries are concerned.

“I think the injuries have gone fairly well — knock on wood,” Saban said.

Everyone remembers how the last fall camp went when Trey Sanders’ season-ending injury quickly became a forgotten footnote when linebackers Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon also saw their seasons end before the first whistle.

Avoiding the injury bug is just one way the Crimson Tide has been fortunate during fall camp. Several proven talents in the SEC, such as LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, have elected to opt-out.

Saban said any opt-outs would remain internal unless the player chose to go public. That hasn’t happened yet, but Alabama’s stars have confirmed their desire to play in 2020.