A few players were missing and a few early-season errors were present. Other than that, things pretty much went to plan on a hot afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama held its first scrimmage of fall camp.

“I think today’s scrimmage was a lot of what we expected for the eighth practice of the year, only the third practice that we’ve had really in pads,” head coach Nick Saban said via a Zoom call following the workout. “But I think it was a good opportunity to get players out on the field, see what they know, see how they could sustain a focus and a competitive level.”

The scrimmage lasted just over two hours and featured roughly 143 plays as the first team matched up against the second team on both offense and defense. While the media was not allowed to attend the workout, here’s a rundown of what we learned from Saban’s post-scrimmage press conference.