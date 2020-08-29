Alabama will be without its five-star freshman quarterback as it holds its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Bryce Young is expected to be absent from the scrimmage and has not practiced with the team in recent days, sources confirmed to BamaInsider.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is set to address the media following the scrimmage.

Young, the No. 1 rated quarterback in this year’s class, joined the team in January as an early enrollee. He was set to compete for the starting role behind center this spring before camp was cancelled due to the pandemic. The freshman has received plenty of praise from both coaches and players for his performance so far in fall camp.

“With Bryce, I’ve really been impressed,” offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said last week. “You know, it was hard for him not having spring practice but the guy definitely studies the game. He works at it. He’s got a great attention to detail. He has a really good feel for the game and although it’s only been two practices — which is not a lot.

“We haven’t even put on pads yet, you see the natural passer in him. You see the natural feel for the game. Now there’s a lot of little things we have to build on but I think you get a sense for us, at least an idea, of the type of player he’s going to be for us.”

Young earned Gatorade Football Player of the Year in California last year, completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with six interceptions while adding another 357 yards and 10 more scores on the ground. While Mac Jones is projected to be Alabama’s starter at quarterback, Young is expected to see plenty of time on the field this fall.

“He’s going to be a great quarterback,” senior receiver DeVonta Smith said. “With him not having a spring and just coming during the summer, he learns quick. I like what I’m seeing. He’s ready. Just the way that he approaches the game and handles himself, he’s going to be a great quarterback.”

