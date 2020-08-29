 Nick Saban Press Conference
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-29 16:11:19 -0500') }} football

Watch: Nick Saban Press Conference after 1st scrimmage

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Scrimmage intel from the staff here

On Bryce Young: Saban confirms our report that Bryce Young did not practice today and he will return on Monday.

The rundown from Saban's presser

Alabama is working Chris Owens, Darrian Dalcourt and Emil Ekiyor at center.

Saban (paraphrased): To go back to the stadium today was exciting because it feels like every step you take, we're getting closer to playing the season.

Q. About Brian Branch playing the STAR.

Saban: I think Brian and Malachi Moore have shown promise at that position.

"Hopefully they are able to help us this year."

Saban: "I think the injuries have gone well, knock on wood."

Some players did not participate today. Saban said he hopes they come back soon and the team is treating the situation like they are injured.

Saban said they are going to have a team event on Monday (the march). He goes on to say the players decided to do this and the coaches want to support them in their decision.

"It's not necessarily how you did today, it's where you can go."

Saban starts off mentioning this is early in the offseason. Then said this scrimmage provides everyone with a chance to see where they are at this moment in time.

