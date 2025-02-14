Derrion Reid 'looks a lot better' heading into Alabama's matchup vs. Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama basketball might get a boost for its matchup against top-ranked Auburn on Saturday. Following Friday’s practice, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats provided an update on freshman forward Derrion Reid, who missed the last two games due to a lingering lower-body injury.

“Derrion’s finally been able to do some live stuff in practice,” Oats said. “He was able to do some live stuff today. We’ll see how he looks tomorrow morning in the shootaround. He’ll end up being a game-time decision.

“He looks a lot better than he has at any point in the last month or so. That’d be good if we can get him back.”

Reid missed four games last month due to a lower-body injury before returning to face Mississippi State and Georgia. However, he went back on the injury list after re-aggravating the injury last week.

The McDonald’s All-American signed with Alabama as the No. 16 overall player in last year’s class and has started three games over 17 appearances. He is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44% from the floor and 26.5% from beyond the arc over 16.9 minutes per game.

Reid had scored double-digit points in four of his last seven games leading up to his original injury. He managed a combined 2 points and seven rebounds over 24 minutes during his last two outings against Mississippi State and Georgia.

Alabama (21-3, 10-1) will host Auburn (22-2, 10-1) at 3 p.m. CT Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN.