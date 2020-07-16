The Alabama Crimson Tide is in the mix for 2021 four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

LaBryan Ray is the only defensive lineman Alabama seems poised to lose in the spring.

However, the Crimson Tide is sure to go after a few guys at each spot. Alabama already has one interior defensive lineman commitment in 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle Anquin Barnes.

Payne was supposed to wait until the middle of the football season at least, but he decided to change his timeline during recent weeks and will now commit on July 26.



