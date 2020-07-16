 Alabama football recruiting Damon Payne
Daily Nugget: The latest on Damon Payne

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is in the mix for 2021 four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Don't miss: Bone's recruiting board

Kendrick Blackshire commits

Who will commit next?

Background

LaBryan Ray is the only defensive lineman Alabama seems poised to lose in the spring.

However, the Crimson Tide is sure to go after a few guys at each spot. Alabama already has one interior defensive lineman commitment in 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle Anquin Barnes.

Payne was supposed to wait until the middle of the football season at least, but he decided to change his timeline during recent weeks and will now commit on July 26.


How do things look for Alabama?

