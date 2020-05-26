Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 four-star WR Brian Thomas
The University of Alabama is in the mix for 2021 four-star receiver Brian Thomas. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.
The prospect
Background
Alabama has two receiver commitments from Florida in Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall, the nation's No. 3 and 17 receivers, respectively.
On Monday, Thomas released his final four schools. Alabama made the cut along with LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M.
Alabama has one 2021 commitment from the state of Louisiana in Kaine Williams.
Will Alabama run out of slots for receivers?
