The University of Alabama is in the mix for 2021 four-star receiver Brian Thomas . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama has two receiver commitments from Florida in Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall, the nation's No. 3 and 17 receivers, respectively.

On Monday, Thomas released his final four schools. Alabama made the cut along with LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Alabama has one 2021 commitment from the state of Louisiana in Kaine Williams.