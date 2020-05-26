News More News
Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 four-star WR Brian Thomas

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The University of Alabama is in the mix for 2021 four-star receiver Brian Thomas. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.


The prospect

Background

Alabama has two receiver commitments from Florida in Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall, the nation's No. 3 and 17 receivers, respectively.

On Monday, Thomas released his final four schools. Alabama made the cut along with LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Alabama has one 2021 commitment from the state of Louisiana in Kaine Williams.

Will Alabama run out of slots for receivers?

