Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 four-star QB Jalen Milroe
The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.
The prospect
Background
Milroe placed Alabama at the top of his list last year, but then fellow 2021 quarterback Drake Maye committed to the University of Alabama. Shortly after that, the Texas prospect decided to stay home and commit to the Longhorns.
Maye is no longer committed to Alabama, likely because of incoming freshman quarterback, Bryce Young.
Can Alabama get back in the mix for Milroe? He would make a great addition to the Crimson Tide’s roster. He completed 131-of-212 attempts last season for 2,689 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
He also carried the ball 67 times for 300 yards and another seven touchdowns.
Alabama's top quarterback target
