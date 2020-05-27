The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

McCutchin decommitted from Alabama on March 1 after initially settling on the Crimson Tide last June.

He wasn't taking any other visits, so it seemed like he was solid at the time. He reminded me a lot of another Texas prospect, Deionte Thompson. He committed to Alabama early on and never took any other visits. That's where the similarities end though.

Despite reopening his recruitment, McCutchin kept Alabama in his top 10 list released on April 6.