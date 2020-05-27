 Alabama football recruiting Latrell McCutchin
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 13:25:03 -0500') }}

Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 four-star CB Latrell McCutchin

The Alabama Crimson Tide remain in pursuit of one-time commit Latrell McCutchin (Graphic by Kyle Henderson).
Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.


The prospect

Background

McCutchin decommitted from Alabama on March 1 after initially settling on the Crimson Tide last June.

He wasn't taking any other visits, so it seemed like he was solid at the time. He reminded me a lot of another Texas prospect, Deionte Thompson. He committed to Alabama early on and never took any other visits. That's where the similarities end though.

Despite reopening his recruitment, McCutchin kept Alabama in his top 10 list released on April 6.

Alabama's biggest competition?

{{ article.author_name }}