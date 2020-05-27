Branch, who was originally scheduled to join the Crimson Tide this week, feared the novel coronavirus would push his start date well into the future. Instead, it was only altered a few days as he said he is set to report to Tuscaloosa, Ala. next week. While the voluntary workouts serve as a small step toward the coming season, the anxious freshman is taking anything he can get at the moment.

“It’s about time, man,” Branch said. “I’m thankful it wasn’t pushed back to late June. I’m just happy to report.”



Branch’s eagerness to get onto the field comes after what has been a productive offseason. While COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult for most athletes to workout from home, the four-star freshman has been fortunate enough to work with his longtime trainer, Andre Powell, of PASS Training Academy back home in Georgia.

The aim over the past few months has been to fine-tune Branch’s body for the next level without adding too much unnecessary bulk. Circuit training and high-intensity reps have allowed the defender to add explosiveness and flexibility while improving his stamina. Since signing with Alabama in December, Branch has put on five pounds of muscle, filling out his 6-foot frame at 190 pounds.