The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

With four offensive linemen set to leave after the 2020 season, Alabama would love to get five or six players this class.

It's a need that is especially urgent considering the Crimson Tide only signed three last time around.

Mims grew up rooting for Alabama, so it's no surprise the Crimson Tide is in his top 10. He plans to make a decision on Oct. 14.