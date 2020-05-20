The University of Alabama is in the mix for 2021 four-star outside linebacker Dallas Turner . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama emphasized signing pass-rushers like Turner in 2020, but the Crimson Tide will happily make room for a player of his caliber.

Turner recorded 15 sacks in 2019 and three additional tackles for loss.

Alabama and Georgia are ahead of the pack at this point in his recruitment.