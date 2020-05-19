Tua Tagovailoa has a new cheerleader in Miami. More importantly, he has a new mentor as well. During an appearance on the “What’s Next with Eric Wood” podcast earlier this week, fellow Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke out about his new teammate, stating he has no problem mentoring Tagovailoa at the next level.

“I am here,” Fitzpatrick said of his message to Tagovailoa. “Again, zero ego. I have so much knowledge. I’ve made so many mistakes in this league in terms of dumb decisions and throws. I’ve learned how to prepare. I’ve learned so much about offenses and defenses, and the way guys operate.”

“Ask questions. Like, I’m an open book. Ask me whatever you want.”

While Fitzpatrick is happy to provide tutelage, he’s still looking to lock down Miami’s starting role this season. Last year, the 14-year veteran started in 13 games for the Dolphins completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 3,529 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

"I’m his biggest cheerleader right now, but I also want to be out there playing,” Fitzpatrick said. “I also want to be on the field. And that’s why I’m still doing it is because I still enjoy playing the game. Hopefully, some of the lessons I’m able to teach him are him watching me play if, but if it’s the other way around I’m going to do my best to help him succeed the best way he can.”

Shortly after being selected No. 5 overall in last month’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa took part in a teleconference with the media in which he he was asked whether he expects to play and start this coming season. The left-hander is fully recovered from a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture he suffered last November. However, the Dolphins have been reluctant to reveal their plans for Tagovailoa in the coming season.

“I’m going to go out there and compete as if I’m going to be the starter even if I’m not going to be the starter right away or the entire season,” Tagovailoa said during his draft-day teleconference. “I think that has to be the mindset because you go in there and competition is usually always healthy. You not only get yourself better by doing it, but you also get the other guy better, get the entire quarterback room better that way.”

During the teleconference, Tagovailoa also expressed a desire to reach out with his fellow Dolphins quarterbacks. Fitzpatrick encourages any questions the rookie might have, stating that he never wants Tagovailoa to “feel like he’s a bother or a pain in the butt.”

“I want to pass on all these experiences and lessons and things that I’ve learned to younger guys because when I came in, I had the same thing,” Fitzpatrick said. “I had guys that though me and showed me the way.

“I’m really excited. I’m excited that they drafted him. I’m excited because I watched him play at Alabama and he looks like he’s a pretty dynamic talent. Just in meeting him a few times, he seems like an unbelievable kid with a great head on his shoulders. He says the right things, wants to do the right things.”