News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 05:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2022 back talks recent Alabama offer

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

A tip from a reporter led Alabama to offer one of the top running backs in the 2022 class. Looking to get a jump on future talents, Crimson Tide running backs coach Charles Huff reached out for fee...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}