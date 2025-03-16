Alabama gets No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Alabama received a No. 2 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament. The full bracket was revealed Sunday during the tournament bracket reveal show on CBS.
The Crimson Tide will play No. 15 seed Robert Morris in its first-round matchup Friday in Cleveland, Ohio. Tipoff is set for 11:40 a.m. CT Friday Cleveland's Rocket Arena.The game will be televised on TruTV with Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein on the call.
If Alabama advances, it will face the winner between No. 7 seed Saint Mary's and No. 10 seed Vanderbilt.
Alabama (25-8, 13-5 SEC) lost to Florida in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday. The Gators went on to defeat Tennessee in the championship game. Last season, the Tide reached its first Final Four in school history last season as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn was given the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The Tigers (28-5, 15-3) won the SEC regular season title and led the nation with 16 Quad 1 wins. Duke was given the No. 1 seed in the East region. If the tournament goes chalk, the Tide and Blue Devils would face off in the Elite Eight in Newark, New Jersey. Houston and Florida were given the remaining two No. 1 seeds.
This story will be updated