Alabama gets No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Alabama received a No. 2 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament. The full bracket was revealed Sunday during the tournament bracket reveal show on CBS.

The Crimson Tide will play No. 15 seed Robert Morris in its first-round matchup Friday in Cleveland, Ohio. Tipoff is set for 11:40 a.m. CT Friday Cleveland's Rocket Arena.The game will be televised on TruTV with Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein on the call.

If Alabama advances, it will face the winner between No. 7 seed Saint Mary's and No. 10 seed Vanderbilt.