The University of Alabama is in the mix for 2021 four-star receiver Brian Thomas . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama seems poised to lose DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle after the 2020 season, but the Crimson Tide has already reloaded.

Alabama currently has three receivers (Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary) committed to join the program in 2021. This trio respectively ranks third, 17th and 20th at the position nationally.

The Crimson Tide only plans to sign one more receiver this time around.

Thomas could certainly take that last spot if he wants it. He's trimmed his list of schools to include Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M.